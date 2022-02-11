Tuchel Covid’s test results are awaited by Chelsea, who have arranged for a private jet to fly him to the Club World Cup final against Palmeiras.

CHELSEA are waiting to see if manager Thomas Tuchel has received a second consecutive negative test.

This would allow him to fly to the UAE on a private jet for tomorrow’s Club World Cup final against Palmeiras, after spending the previous week in isolation following his Covid 19 infection.

“I hope he can come to the final once he has followed the rules and protocols,” assistant boss Zsolt Low said.

“We hope he will be able to attend the final.”

“If he is unable to attend, we will be well prepared and have numerous meetings scheduled throughout the day.”

“We know a lot about Palmeiras and have played in the Copa Libertadores the last two years, so we expect a very difficult game,” Low said of the Brazilian side.

“Thiago and Kenedy talk about how great the Palmeiras fans are, and we’re expecting a big crowd here.”

“However, this is a significant match for us.”

This trophy has only been won by two English clubs, and Chelsea has never won it, so we are determined to win it.”

Jorginho, a midfielder, also hopes that the manager will arrive in time for the game.

“It’s unfortunate Thomas was not here for the semi-final, but he hopes to join us for the game,” the Blues star added.

“When your manager comes in, he gives you a boost in the locker room.”

We want to win this prestigious trophy.

The Premier League is not on our minds right now.”

