Tuesday TV schedule, when Murray is playing, and how to watch live at the Australian Open 2022

Tuesday TV schedule, when Murray is playing, and how to watch live at the Australian Open in 2022

On Tuesday, six British players will compete in Melbourne, hoping to do better than men’s British No. 1 Cameron Norrie, who was eliminated in straight sets by Sebastian Korda on Monday.

The fact that the most casualties occur during the first two days of a grand slam tennis tournament is an oddity.

By the end of play on Tuesday, 128 of the 256 players who qualified for the Australian Open’s men’s and women’s singles will have booked their flights home or begun training for the doubles later in the week.

The good news is that even those who lose in the first round will walk away with £47,600 in prize money, while those who win in the first two days will walk away with £74,000.

The difficulty of watching the Australian Open from the UK is finding a sleep schedule that works for you.

If you don’t want to become nocturnal, you have the option of staying for a few hours to watch the early matches, getting up at the crack of dawn (or before) for the afternoon’s best offering, or just living your life and accepting that night tennis in Australia is more than enough for your second morning coffee.

Starting just after midnight on Monday night into Tuesday morning, night owls can watch Garbine Muguruza, a favorite to win the title in Australia, take on Clara Burel of France.

It’s probably too early in her career to pull off an upset, but the 20-year-old has a bright future ahead of her, and if she rises to the top, you’ll be able to say “I remember when.”

Andy Murray will take the court against Nikoloz Basilashvili at 4.30 a.m., if you don’t mind getting up early.

Last year, they played a great four-set match at Wimbledon and then spent more than three hours on the court together in Sydney last week.

Murray came out on top in both, but he had to work hard for it.

Around 5.30 a.m., an intriguing matchup between Arthur Rinderknech, born and raised in France but discovered as a player at a Texas college, and Alexei Popyrin, born and raised in Australia but based, is expected.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Australian Open 2022 order of play – day 2: Tuesday TV schedule, when Murray is playing and how to watch live