TUI has announced that all flights to the popular winter sun destination will be canceled until February 2022.

Following ongoing disruption caused by an eruption of the island’s Cumbre Vieja volcano, the popular budget holiday operator has had to cancel all flights to La Palma.

Flights have been canceled until February 10, 2022, with the next flight scheduled for February 17 – though TUI has warned that this may change.

The firm’s other Spain vacations, including those to the other Canary Islands, are currently unaffected.

Holidaymakers affected will be contacted to discuss their options, according to a statement from the company.

If a travel company cancels your flight vacation, you are entitled to a refund, though you can usually choose between rebooking or credit vouchers.

“Unfortunately, due to the ongoing situation, we’ve had to cancel all flights to La Palma departing up to and including 10 February 2022,” TUI said in a statement.

Customers who are affected will be contacted directly to discuss their options.

“The next flight to La Palma is scheduled for February 17th, 2022.”

“We’d like to reassure customers flying to other Canary Islands that our flights are currently operating as scheduled, but we’ll continue to monitor the situation and contact them if their vacation is disrupted.”

“We appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding during this period.”