Tunisia has requested that the Afcon match between Mali and Tunisia be replayed after the referee blew the whistle too early during shambolic scenes.

TUNISIA is planning to file an appeal to have their AFCON match against Mali rescheduled.

After the referee blew the final whistle in the 85th minute, it was dubbed one of the most contentious games in history.

When referee Janny Sikazwe called the game off early, Mali had a 1-0 lead.

The Zambian official was then forced to restart the game, which was extended by four minutes.

However, in the 89th minute, with around 40 seconds left to play, the full-time whistle was sounded AGAIN.

Despite lengthy VAR checks throughout the fixture and a water break, there was no additional time.

The squabble didn’t end there, though.

Following the game, Mali’s head coach, Mohamed Magassouba, was giving his post-match press conference when the final three minutes of the game were announced.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

The Mali players took 40 minutes to return to the field.

Tunisia’s team refused to continue because they had already taken their ice baths, according to reports.

“Very difficult to manage non-sporting affairs,” Tunisia head coach Mondher Kabaier said amid the chaos.

“He blows the final whistle in the 85th minute.”

At the 89th minute, it happened again.

There was supposed to be an extra 7-8 minutes of time.

“The players were called back out after 35 minutes of ice baths.

“In all my years of coaching, I’ve never seen anything quite like it.”

According to beIN SPORTS, Kabaier’s team will now request a replay.

If the result stands, Mali will advance to the next round of the competition, while Tunisia will be eliminated.

Mali’s next AFCON match will be against Gambia, while Tunisia will face Mauritania.