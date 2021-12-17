Tunisia vs Algeria in the 2021 Fifa Arab Cup final: live stream, TV channel, kick-off time, and team news

Tunisia vs Algeria – 2021 Fifa Arab Cup final: Free live stream, TV channel, kick-off time, and team news

TUNISIA will face Algeria in the Fifa Arab Cup final this weekend after advancing thanks to a last-minute own goal.

The final will also draw attention from the Premier League, with Manchester United’s teen sensation Hannibal Mejbri, 18, starring in the competition.

“Of course, I’m really, really excited for the final against Algeria,” Mejbri told ManUtd.com.

It is, after all, a final.

We’re going to give it our all and focus solely on our game.

“It would mean a lot, not just for the players, but for the entire country.”

“Everyone knows what it’s like to live, eat, and sleep football in Africa and Tunisia.”

“Winning would bring us even closer to our people, move us in the right direction together, and give us so much strength to go on and achieve even more.”

JAKE PAUL AT 251 OR TYRON WOODLEY AT 501 ARE BETTING SPECIALS.

The Fifa Arab Cup final will be played on Saturday, December 18 between Tunisia and Algeria.

The match will begin at 3 p.m. GMT.

Qatar’s Al Bayt Stadium is the venue.

The Fifa Arab Cup final between Tunisia and Algeria can be viewed for free here.

The match will be broadcast live on Fifa’s YouTube channel.

From 10 a.m. GMT, the third-place play-off between Egypt and Qatar will be broadcast on the YouTube channel.