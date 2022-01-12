Tunisia vs. Mali: Why the Afcon clash’s bizarre ending will haunt a continent fighting for its reputation

Tunisia vs. Mali: Why the Afcon match’s strange ending will haunt a continent fighting for its reputation

Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe blew for full-time after 85 and 89 minutes, much to the confusion (and anger) of the players and coaches, after two dubious penalty decisions and a questionable red card.

When Janny Sikazwe saw eight men in hi-vis jackets with “security” written on the back entering the field to allow him to safely return to his dressing room, he probably knew he’d done something wrong – it’s rarely a good sign when you’re being protected from both sets of players.

Any hopes of a peaceful exit were long gone.

Mondher Kebaier, Tunisia’s coach, grabbed Sikazwe’s arm and pointed to his wristwatch.

Mali’s players were enraged by a red card given to El Bilal Toure in the background.

Sikazwe’s thoughts remain a mystery.

The Zambian has officiated in several major tournaments, including the 2017 World Cup final, two games at the 2018 World Cup, and the 2016 Club World Cup final.

However, blowing up for full-time on 86 minutes and then again before the 90th minute is an incredible series of errors.

Sikazwe was also provisionally suspended by Fifa in November 2018 for his handling of a CAF Champions League match on suspicion of corruption, but he returned to officiating in January 2019 after the suspension was lifted.

There would be no restart at some point.

Mali was initially displeased with their decision to retake the field, but they did so anyway.

Tunisia, on the other hand, chose to remain within the EU.

Despite the fact that Sikazwe was replaced by a fourth official, we can assume that Tunisia was protesting the officiating in the first 89 minutes.

On that note, an official complaint will almost certainly be filed, but it’s unclear what else could happen unless the CAF sees fit to order a replay due to the three-minute delay (which would prompt Mali to file a counter-claim).

Tunisia vs Mali (hashtag)AFCON: The referee has blown the whistle after 89 minutes.

The game’s early end wasn’t the only source of contention.

Penalties for handball were given to both teams, which seemed a little harsh, if not completely outrageous.

The same cannot be said for Toure’s red card, which prompted Sikazwe to double-check his.

