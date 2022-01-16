Tunisia won the African Football Confederation (AFCON) for the first time, defeating Mauritania 4-0.

Tunisia defeated Mauritania 4-0 to win the AFCON for the first time.
Sierra Leone drew 2-2 with Ivory Coast in another match thanks to Alhadji Kamara’s injury-time equalizer.
ANKARA (Turkey)
Tunisia won their first AFCON match 4-0 against Mauritania on Sunday.
Tunisia increased its Group F lead to three points thanks to Hamza Mathlouthi, Wahbi Khazri (2), and Seifeddine Jaziri’s goals.
Gambia and Mali drew 1-1 in another Group F match, earning four points for both countries.
Meanwhile, Alhadji Kamara’s injury-time equalizer earned Sierra Leone a 2-2 draw against Ivory Coast in Group E.
With four points, the Ivory Coast leads Group E, while Sierra Leone is in second place with two points.