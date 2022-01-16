Tunisia won the African Football Confederation (AFCON) for the first time, defeating Mauritania 4-0.

Tunisia defeated Mauritania 4-0 to win the AFCON for the first time.

Sierra Leone drew 2-2 with Ivory Coast in another match thanks to Alhadji Kamara’s injury-time equalizer.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Tunisia increased its Group F lead to three points thanks to Hamza Mathlouthi, Wahbi Khazri (2), and Seifeddine Jaziri’s goals.

Gambia and Mali drew 1-1 in another Group F match, earning four points for both countries.

Meanwhile, Alhadji Kamara’s injury-time equalizer earned Sierra Leone a 2-2 draw against Ivory Coast in Group E.

With four points, the Ivory Coast leads Group E, while Sierra Leone is in second place with two points.