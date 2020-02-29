Tunisian Federation: The release of 20 Esperance fans after the Zamalek match

The Tunisian Football Federation, “The Tunisian Football Federation,” announced that the Esperance fans’ crisis ended after the release of 20 fans who were arrested after the team’s match against Zamalek, which White won 3-1 yesterday at Cairo Stadium in the first leg of the 16th round of the African Champions League.

The Tunisian University said, in a statement through its account on Facebook, “In the wake of the events that occurred after the end of the Zamalek and Al-Tarji match in Cairo, which resulted in the suspension of 20 Tunisian fans, the Tunisian University intensified its contacts with the Egyptian authorities and with His Excellency the Ambassador of Tunisia in Egypt, Mr. Mohamed Najeeb Munif. “

She added, “The ambassador thanked us, thanks to the Egyptian security authorities’ response to his intervention, and they were thus released, and Mr. Lotfy El-Talbi, Tunisian consul in Egypt, will take them to the airport so that each of them can join his flight through Cairo Airport.”

The Esperance fans had entered into skirmishes with security during and after the match, which led to the arrest of 20 of the abusers before the crisis was quickly resolved and released to return to their country.

On the other hand, the Tunisian Esperance team moved from the Cairo stadium to the airport immediately after the end of a match in preparation for the return match that will gather in Zamalek next Friday, at Rades Stadium..

It is noteworthy that Zamalek previously won the Tunisian Esperance by three goals versus a goal in the African Super Championship that brought them together at the Qatar Al Gharafa Stadium, to crown the white team with the African title for the fourth time in its history, and the White also succeeded in crowning the Egyptian Super Championship at the expense of Al-Ahly after winning it with penalty kicks The weighting result was 4/3, in the meeting between Ali Mohammed bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi city, in the UAE, days before the Tunisian team faced the first leg of the quarter-finals of the African Champions League, so White, led by the French Patrice Carteron, seeks to continue the victories by achieving a result Sons facilitate collector dead errand obstacle in the return match in Tunisia, which will be held on 6 March.