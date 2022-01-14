‘Turkey has a chance to get a 10% share of global revenue from bicycle tourism,’ says the report.

‘Income from bicycle tourism is incredibly high all over the world,’ says Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said late Thursday in a televised interview that Turkiye has a chance to get a 10% share of global revenues from bicycle tourism.

“Bicycle tourism generates a staggering amount of revenue all over the world.

“A total of €44 billion is a huge amount of money, and we have a chance to get a 10% share of it,” Ersoy told the A Haber news channel.

“These bike routes are being determined, and necessary infrastructure arrangements are being made,” he said, adding that Turkiye has the best cycling routes.

He also mentioned that the ministry has started a new certification program for bike-friendly lodging.

Ersoy stated that Turkiye’s tourism revenue goal for 2022 is (dollar)35 billion, with the main goal of spreading tourism to all 81 provinces of Turkiye.

He went on to say that the Ministry of Culture and Tourism has 451 sustainable and environmentally friendly facilities.

“We will have 2023, 2025, and 2030 targets,” Ersoy said, noting that the facilities in Turkiye will be subjected to certification gradually.

He stated that tourism in Turkiye had a record year in 2019, with 51.7 million visitors and a total revenue of (dollar)34.5 billion.

According to him, the number of tourists fell to 16 million in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with total revenue falling to (dollar)12 billion.

On the other hand, he claimed that in 2021, the number of tourists had increased to 29 million and that annual revenue had increased to (dollar)24 billion.

The Safe Tourism Certificate will be renamed the Safe and Green Tourism Certificate in 2023, according to the minister.