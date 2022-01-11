Turkey international and Konyaspor star Ahmet Ylmaz Calik was killed in a horrific car accident on the highway at the age of 27.

Ahmet Ylmaz Calik, a Turkey international and Konyaspor player, died in a horrific car accident on the highway at the age of 27.

At the age of 27, a 27-year-old Turkish international footballer died in a terrifying car accident.

On Tuesday morning, around 9 a.m. local time, Ahmet Yilmaz Calik was driving on the highway when he lost control and crashed.

The car is thought to have overturned as it exited the highway.

Despite the fact that emergency services rushed to the scene, Calik was pronounced dead on the spot in tragic circumstances.

Calik was the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time of the collision.

After progressing through the youth teams, the defender earned eight senior caps for Turkey.

He was a member of Konyaspor’s club team, having joined from Galatasaray in 2020.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our football player Ahmet Calik, who has won the love of our fans and our city since the first day he came to our Konyaspor,” Konyaspor tweeted.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to all of us, particularly to the family of our football player Ahmet Calik.”

“I have learned with deep regret that our national football player Ahmet Calik, who plays for Konyaspor, died in a traffic accident on the Ankara – Nigde highway,” Turkey’s youth and sports minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu said.

“May God have mercy on Ahmet Calik, who was also a member of our national team.”

“My heartfelt sympathies go out to his family, Konyaspor, and the entire football community.”

Galatasaray, the Turkish national team, and Calik’s first club, Genclerbirligi, all posted tributes.

Calik joined the Genclerbirligi academy when he was 11 years old in 2005, and turned professional with his boyhood club in 2011.

Prior to his three years at Galatasaray, he made 109 league appearances for them over six years.

More to come…