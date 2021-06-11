Turkey versus Italy live stream: How to watch tonight’s Euro 2020 qualifier

Here’s all you need to know about Saturday’s match in Rome’s Stadio Olimpico.

Italy begin Euro 2020 against dark horses Turkey, with Roberto Mancini’s team looking to build on their recent success.

The Azzurri are currently undefeated in 27 matches, although they stay just behind absolute favorites France, England, and Belgium.

They are joined in Group A by Wales and Switzerland, with Mancini hoping to replicate their Euro 2016 group stage performance, when they topped a group that included Belgium, including a fine 2-0 victory over the Red Devils to kick off their campaign, which ended in the quarter-finals following a penalty shoot-out defeat to Germany.

Turkey, meanwhile, seems poised to cause an upset or two this summer, spearheaded by Lille’s Ligue 1 champion Burak Yilmaz, while enol Güneş’ side also boast a strong defense.

When is the match scheduled?

Turkey’s match against Italy is slated to begin at 8 p.m. BST on Friday, 11 June, thus kicking off Euro 2020.

The match will be held at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico, which is also the home of Roma and Lazio, with between 25% and 45% of the stadium’s capacity reserved for home support for the Azzurri.

Where can I watch the game on television and is there a live stream available?

The game is free to watch on BBC One, and there will also be a live broadcast available on the iPlayer for UK fans. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. BST.

What are the team’s latest developments and who is included in the squad?

Italy

Mancini will opt for a 4-3-3 formation here, with Donnarumma lining up between the sticks behind Bonucci and Chiellini, while Florenzi is sidelined with a minor injury, which might mean Di Lorenzo comes in and Spinazzola takes over from Emerson on the left.

Jorginho, fresh off Chelsea’s Champions League victory, will partner Barella, while Locatelli might be the third member of that midfield ahead of Pellegrini, given Verratti’s current state of fitness. Insigne and Immobile are almost certain to start, with Chiesa edging Berardi for the final berth.

Squad in its entirety

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret, and Salvatore Sirigu are the goalkeepers.

Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Emerson, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Spinazzola, and Rafael Toloi are among the defenders.

Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Stefano Sensi, and Marco Verratti are among the midfielders.

Andrea Belotti, Domenico Berardi, Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, and Giacomo Raspadori are among the forwards.

Turkey

Turkey will start with Demiral and Soyuncu at the back, with talisman Yilmaz leading the line. Calhanoglu and his set-piece delivery will undoubtedly be crucial in this tournament.

Squad in its entirety

Altay Bayndr, Mert Günok, and Uurcan Akr are the goalkeepers.

Zeki elik, Alar Söyüncü, Kaan Ayhan, Merih Demiral, Mert Müldür, Ozan Kabak, Rdvan Ylmaz, and Umut Meraş are the defenders.

Yusuf Yazc, Dorukhan Toköz, Rfan Can Kahveci, Okay Yokuşlu, Orkun Kökçü, Ozan Tufan, Taylan Antalyal, and Hakan Alhanolu are among the midfielders.

Burak Ylmaz, Cengiz Ünder, Enes Ünal, Abdülkadir Mür, Kerem Aktürkolu, Halil Brahim Dervişolu, and Kenan Karaman are the forwards.

Line-ups that have been confirmed

Turkey’s XI consists of the following cities: Cakir, Celik, Demiral, Soyuncu, Meras, Yokuslu, Karaman, Tufan, Yazici, Calhanoglu, and Yilmaz.

Donnarumma, Florenzi, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola, Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli, Berardi, Immobile, Insigne

Odds

Italy: 1/2

Turkey: 7/1

Draw: 14/5

Prediction

We’ll opt for a home win here, but this could be a rollercoaster given Turkey’s ability to mix it with the heavyweights of European football. But the Azzurri ease to a 2-1 victory in Rome.