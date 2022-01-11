Turkey’s Super Cup will be contested by Besiktas and Antalyaspor.

The Turkish Super Cup will be contested by Besiktas and Antalyaspor.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

On Wednesday, Besiktas will face Fraport TAV Antalyaspor in a Turkish Super Cup match.

The match will be held at Qatar’s capital, Doha’s, Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium.

Besiktas won the Turkish Super Lig and the Ziraat Turkish Cup in 2021, while Fraport TAV Antalyaspor was a finalist in the Turkish Cup.

Besiktas won the first Turkish Super Cup in 2006.

Galatasaray won the Turkish Super Cup six times, making them the event’s most trophies winner – in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2019.

*Selcuk Bugra Gokalp wrote the article.