Turki Al-Sheikh announces the prosecution of the former Zamalek star

Books- Omar Qora:

Turki Al-Sheikh, head of the entertainment authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, announced the prosecution of Tamer Abdel Hamid, the former star of Zamalek for “promoting false news”.

Al-Sheikh wrote on his Facebook account today Monday: “A person named Tamer Abdul Hamid … I will start taking legal measures towards him to promote false news about me frequently.”

Al-Sheikh had announced his resignation from Al-Ahly’s honorary presidency.

Al-Ahly confirmed through his official website that Mahmoud Al-Khatib, the club’s president, will hold a session with the Sheikh’s family after the current circumstances have ended, to discuss some of the files.