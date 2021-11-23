‘Turning Point’ by Mac Jones is teased by Nick Saban.

Mac Jones’ ‘Turning Point’ is teased by Nick Saban.
Mac Jones is thriving as a rookie with the New England Patriots after winning the national championship with Alabama last season.
Jones has maintained a calm demeanor throughout his first season in the NFL, but that wasn’t always the case for the player Nick Saban jokingly dubbed “McEnroe” because of his temper.
The biggest adjustments Jones had to make in order to grow as a quarterback, according to Nick Saban, were managing his temper and realizing his emotions can affect others.
“Controlling his emotions, especially to play quarterback, was probably Mac’s biggest hurdle to overcome as a player,” Saban said.
“He had a tennis player’s mentality,” says the narrator.
One “turning point” during Jones’ tenure at Alabama, according to Saban, stands out.
Jones still expresses his frustrations on the sideline now and then, but he appears to be on a more even keel overall.
His calm demeanor and steady hand have helped the Patriots win five straight games and reclaim first place in the AFC East.
Jones has completed 70.2% of his passes for 2,540 yards, 14 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 11 starts.
[NESN] [NESN]
Nick Saban Reveals Mac Jones’ ‘Turning Point’
[/wpcc-iframe title="Watch Hey Coach"] [/
wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]
Nick Saban Reveals The ‘Turning Point’ For Mac Jonesclass="entry-title">Nick Saban Reveals The ‘Turning Point’ For Mac Jones
“We had one day where we had to go in the indoor (practice facility),” Saban said. “Sometimes, I sit up in the … weight coaches’ second-floor office and look out the window. I was looking out the window, and I can only see half the field. Mac was on the other side of the field. I could see Mac, but I couldn’t see the defense, and I couldn’t see the receivers. I could only see Mac.
“So every time he would throw the ball, I would just look at Mac, and I could tell whether it was complete or incomplete based on his body language. And I told the film guy, ‘Film this.’ I showed it to him and said, ‘This is how you’re affecting everybody else. I can’t even see whether you threw the ball complete or incomplete, and I can tell whether it was complete or incomplete by how you’re acting.’
“I think that might have been the turning point for him. Sometimes, doing those little individual things where you show somebody something like that is really, really beneficial to them. It’s not a negative thing or anything. It’s just, ‘Hey, look. See this? This is not a good thing.’”
[wpcc-iframe title="Watch Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show presented by Alfa Insurance" width="500" height="281" frameborder allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>