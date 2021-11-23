‘Turning Point’ by Mac Jones is teased by Nick Saban.

Mac Jones’ ‘Turning Point’ is teased by Nick Saban.

Mac Jones is thriving as a rookie with the New England Patriots after winning the national championship with Alabama last season.

Jones has maintained a calm demeanor throughout his first season in the NFL, but that wasn’t always the case for the player Nick Saban jokingly dubbed “McEnroe” because of his temper.

The biggest adjustments Jones had to make in order to grow as a quarterback, according to Nick Saban, were managing his temper and realizing his emotions can affect others.

“Controlling his emotions, especially to play quarterback, was probably Mac’s biggest hurdle to overcome as a player,” Saban said.

“He had a tennis player’s mentality,” says the narrator.

One “turning point” during Jones’ tenure at Alabama, according to Saban, stands out.

Jones still expresses his frustrations on the sideline now and then, but he appears to be on a more even keel overall.

His calm demeanor and steady hand have helped the Patriots win five straight games and reclaim first place in the AFC East.

Jones has completed 70.2% of his passes for 2,540 yards, 14 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 11 starts.

