TV channel, fixtures, start times, live stream, and highlights for the fourth round of the Champions Cup rugby tournament

TV channel, fixtures, start times, live stream, and highlights of the fourth round of the Champions Cup rugby tournament

Due to a number of positive Covid cases in the French clubs’ squads, both Toulouse vs Cardiff and Leicester vs Bordeaux have been called off.

The pool stages of the Champions Cup are nearly finished, and this weekend’s 11 games will determine which 16 teams advance to the knockout stage.

Due to Covid cases in the French side’s camp, Cardiff’s trip to Toulouse has been canceled.

Cardiff currently hold the final knockout spot in Pool B after being awarded a 28-0 default bonus-point victory.

The decision was described as “scandalous” and “totally unfounded” by the Ligue Nationale de Rugby [LNR], which oversees the professional game in France. Its president, Rene Bouscatel, suggested that legal action might be taken as a result.

“The LNR condemns a scandalous and totally unfounded decision made by the EPCR to cancel the Champions Cup match between Stade Toulousain and Cardiff Rugby,” read a statement.

“Toulouse has assembled a group of players to field a match-fit team in full compliance with EPCR health regulations and the French health protocol.”

“The EPCR’s Covid-19 protocol states that the EPCR follows and defers to the protocol established by the league to which each club belongs, and that the EPCR follows and defers to the position of the league’s medical authority regarding a club’s ability to play the match when positive cases are declared.”

“In the case of Stade Toulousain, the NRL’s Covid-19 expert commission (LNR) communicated its position to the EPCR on Thursday evening, January 20th, stating that the club could play Cardiff Rugby.

“As a result, the EPCR’s decision was made in violation of its own rules.”

It’s inexplicable, and it jeopardizes the club’s reputation and the competition’s fairness.”

The Leicester Tigers were also given a 28-0 victory after the Bordeaux Beagles were unable to complete the match due to a number of positive tests in their squad.

Leicester has now won four games in a row, extending their lead at the top of Pool B to five points.

The knockout stages will not begin until the spring, with the two-legged round of 16 set to begin in early April.

The action for this weekend is as follows.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.