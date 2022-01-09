TV Networks Will “Throw Real Money” At One NFL Coach, According To A Report

With the regular season nearly over, Sports Illustrated’s NFL insider Albert Breer has provided a comprehensive update on this year’s coaching carousel.

Sean Payton is one of the coaches mentioned in Breer’s latest report.

Other teams are expected to show interest in New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton this offseason.

“There’s a lot of talk about Payton’s future through the grapevine,” Breer wrote in Sports Illustrated.

“I believe he’ll likely stay with the Saints, where he has a great football setup and is making a lot of money.”

However, it is likely that tires will be kicked.

He’ll probably refuse to return to Chicago, in my opinion.”

Payton is attracting TV networks’ attention, according to Breer.

“And I’ve heard that networks are preparing to make a run at him, throwing real money at him, to see if he’ll leave the sidelines for television.”

My guess is that he’ll do it eventually.

I simply don’t believe it will happen anytime soon.”

