Twenty-eight years without Juanito

28 years have passed and it is remembered as if it were yesterday. We had seen him at the Bernabéu, because he wanted to say hello to Martín Vázquez, a player who always thanked him for the help he gave him in that transition from Juanito’s Real Madrid to Real Madrid’s fifth vulture. Juan Gómez, Juanito, passed away 28 years ago. He died on April 2, 1992 in a traffic accident. The event occurred when he returned to Mérida after witnessing a meeting of the white team against Torino at the Santiago Bernabéu. He was 37 years old and was the coach of Mérida. Since then, his memory has been recorded in the fans of the Bernabéu, where since 1992 his name was chanted in the seventh minute of each game.

Her son Roberto (Fuengirola, 1988) was “thirteen” when his father died on April 2, 1992 in a traffic accident. Some logs dropped from a truck cut the life of Juan Gómez, Juanito, who was traveling by car with Lolino, a physical trainer from Mérida, back to the Extremaduran capital after witnessing the Real Madrid-Torino match. The man from Malaga was the coach of the Emerita club.

In the Bernabéu he had embraced Camacho, Gordillo, Pirri and Martín Vázquez, star of Torino. Her son recalled three years ago on ABC “with passion” Juanito and those companions who “were soccer players as great as those of today.” An encyclopedia of memories. “Lucas and Nacho reflect my father’s unconditional Madridism today, always thinking about the team and without complaining if they don’t play.” Roberto has carefully studied his father’s soccer history. It has been a sign of life: «I have seen a lot of football and there is no such thing as a player who melted so much talent and character at the same time. I have seen magnificent talents in the fields and men of character, but the two things together only had father ».

His death betrayed him very young. As Roberto matured, he fed on the aura planted by Dad. I’m going to find out one thing. For two years he went incognito to the south end of the Bernabéu to live in each parido the minute seven dedicated to my father. That passion of the fans is unforgettable for me. It remains in my heart ».

In his youth he saw Juanito play, but over the years he wanted to pause to analyze who that “seven” was for Real Madrid and the Spanish team. «I have seen and currently watch many matches from that Real Madrid (Realmadrid TV broadcasts them periodically). My father was a leader on the field, a great player and a genius. Along with Santillana, Gordillo, Camacho and other colleagues, whom I have treated, they lost two European finals, the European Cup against Liverpool in Paris (1981), and the Recopa in Goteborg against Aberdeen (1983). They deserved to win a Champions League, because they were an excellent team. And you have to tell the fans, that Real Madrid has not only been Zidane’s, Figo’s, there were other Real Madrid teams that were as big as the most modern ones before. Because this club has always been very big, not only now. You talk to Butragueño, Camacho, Míchel, Salguero, Pineda and it seems that they are talking about what they did together with him yesterday, as if time had not passed ».

Married to Beatriz, parents of Roberto and Adriana, the son of Juan Gómez assumed over time that Juanito was, is, a footballer in the legendary history of Real Madrid. For his genius and excesses. For his dribbling and his fights with the referees. For his leadership and his fight with Stielike for command in the dressing room. In his ten seasons as a Real Madrid footballer, from 1977 to 1987, he won two UEFA Cups, five Leagues, two King’s Cups and one League Cup. The most important thing is that he won madridismo for his humanity, full of goodness and errors.

Juanito lived majestic nights at the Bernabéu on the comebacks, such as the one enjoyed against Borussia Moenchengladbach. The man from Malaga left the field jumping. His feints were pure danger. His passes, half a goal. His character lost him on many occasions. Born on November 10, 1954 in Fuengirola (Málaga), Juan played 401 official matches and scored 153 goals. He was the league’s top scorer in 1983-84.

Twenty-eight years later, his figure has always been remembered in the seventh minute of each game with the song “Illa, illa, illa, Juanito marvel.” It was quality and punchy in his playing style. His stomping on Matheus in a European Cup match meant a strong sanction and his end at Real Madrid. Like Zidane in the 2006 World Cup, an act of momentary loss of roles punished him. .