Twickenham stadium offered for NHS medical use by head of RFU Bill Sweeney amid coronavirus crisis 

Twickenham stadium has been offered up for medical use to provide additional NHS space during the coronavirus outbreak.

RFU CEO Bill Sweeney has also said that the hotel adjoining the stadium could be used to accommodate doctors and nurses.

‘We are available for any purposes,’ said Sweeney, in regards to the home of English rugby.

‘If they want to use Twickenham as medical facility, the Marriott for a dormitory for NHS staff and the north car park for drive through testing.

‘All those offers are on the table and we are just waiting for them to come back.’

Twickenham was the venue for one of the last Six Nations matches which took place before the tournament was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

England beat Wales 33-30 in a thriller on Saturday March 7 before Scotland beat France the next day – the final round of the competition one week later was postponed.