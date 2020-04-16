Two additional foreigners for Schelling at the SCB?

keystone-sda.ch 1/7 NL director Denis Vaucher has an agreement with …

Florence Schelling started her job as sports director at the SCB this week. And may be able to deploy six foreigners next season.

How is that possible? The NL clubs have decided to enter into a transfer agreement with the NHL. As of this summer, they will be compensated with around CHF 260,000 if a player leaves the NHL with a current contract. Deadlines for leaving overseas: June 15th for undrafted, July 15th for drafted and August 15th for drafted players in the same year.

Foreigners to replace Haas and Scherwey

Because the departure of a top-class athlete can hardly be compensated in the summer, the managing directors of the clubs decided in a conference call that those who lose a player (even with an exit clause) to the NHL can oblige an additional foreigner. So the SCB could compete with six mercenaries in the coming season if Tristan Scherwey makes his dream come true and finds an NHL club and Gaëtan Haas (contract with Edmonton expires, still has one with the SCB) remains in North America.

Even particularly clever sporting bosses, who can still hire a player with a future in the NHL but without a contract (e.g. Denis Malgin, Yannick Weber, Mirco Müller or Jonas Siegenthaler), could still come to an extra foreigner.

The big clubs in particular, namely the ZSC Lions and EV Zug with their expensive talent factories, should benefit from this rule. Because the clubs were geared towards cohesion during the Corona period, all resistance was ironed out.

A bad awakening with the little ones

There could soon be a bad awakening for the little ones if, for example, the SCRJ Lakers or the SCL Tigers with four foreigners have to compete against the big ones with five or six foreigners.

First of all, the regulation should apply for the full contract period. The SCB could then have used an additional foreigner for Scherwey by 2027 or the ZSC could have used Suter by 2023. Now it has been limited to two years.

Perhaps the Sölnder compensation will only play a role in the coming season, as the foreigner restriction is to fall in 2021.