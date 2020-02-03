TWO Barcelona players involved in a training ground bust-up

Two senior Barcelona players had a training ground disagreement last week over a spot of showboating as tension at the club rose, Diario AS reported on Monday.

The sacking of Ernesto Valverde in January – Barcelona’s first mid-season sacking of a coach in 13 years – appears to have created some divisions in the dressing room.

And after Quique Setien lost his first away game against Valencia 10 days ago it made for an uneasy atmosphere at the club’s Joan Gamper training ground.

AS reported that last Tuesday two players squared-up to each other after one had tried a trick on the other in a training match that was not well received by the victim.

According to AS things went no further as other players calmed the situation down.

The one-off incident might be more easily dismissed if not for the suggestion that not everyone in the squad was happy with the dismissal of a coach who had won two league titles in two seasons and had the side top of the table.

AS also pointed out that the customary pre-match huddle has been absent from Barcelona’s warm-up in the last two matches.

Pressure eased on coach Setien on Sunday when Barcelona beat Levante 2-1 to move back to within two points of Real Madrid at the top of the table.