Two Buccaneers players are ‘doubtful’ for the playoff game against the Eagles, according to Bruce Arians.

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, they might be without two key offensive contributors.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Wednesday that running back Ronald Jones and wide receiver Cyril Grayson are questionable for Wild Card Weekend.

Jones has an ankle injury right now.

Grayson, meanwhile, was injured in the Buccaneers’ regular-season finale against the Carolina Panthers, suffering a hamstring injury.

If Grayson is unable to play on Sunday, the Buccaneers’ passing attack will suffer a significant setback.

He’s emerged as a legitimate option down the stretch, catching nine passes for 162 yards and a touchdown in the final three games of the regular season.

