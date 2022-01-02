Two Buccaneers players had an unusual travel day.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in the Meadowlands on Sunday afternoon, but two of the team’s defensive backs will not arrive until just before kickoff.

Bucs cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean reportedly had a wild travel day on Sunday, according to NFL Network’s Peter Schrager.

The two starters were placed on the reserveCOVID-19 list for the majority of the week, but were activated in time for the game this weekend.

Despite this, the Buccaneers flew them to Newark on a private plane on Sunday morning.

Murphy-Bunting and Dean arrived at the Tampa Bay airport only to discover that the pilot for their private flight had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Buccaneers took nearly two hours to find a replacement, causing the flight to be significantly delayed.

Murphy-Bunting and Dean didn’t arrive in Newark until 11 a.m. as a result of the delay.

Two hours before kickoff, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

