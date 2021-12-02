Two coaches are expected to interview for the position of head coach in Oklahoma, according to a report.

Two coaches are expected to interview for the position of head coach in Oklahoma, according to the report.

In college football, there are still a number of high-profile positions available, none more so than the one at Oklahoma.

Lincoln Riley’s replacement has yet to be found by the Sooners.

At least two of the most talked-about coaching candidates this cycle, according to OKC-KWTV Sports Director Dean Blevins, will interview with OU. Blevins says Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell is expected to interview, if he hasn’t already.

Oklahoma is also reportedly holding off on speaking with Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell until after Saturday’s AAC championship game.

Fickell’s name has also been mentioned in relation to Notre Dame’s opening.

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning are the other two candidates mentioned in Blevins’ tweet.

