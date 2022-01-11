Prior to their Turkish Super Cup match, Besiktas reported two COVID cases.

Besiktas has reported two COVID cases ahead of their Turkish Super Cup match.

Before a Turkish Super Cup match, Besiktas reported two COVID cases.

One player and one technical team member were put in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus, according to Istanbul.

Turkey’s ANKARA

Besiktas reported two COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, ahead of their Turkish Super Cup match against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor on Wednesday.

“We tested Covid-19 PCR as part of our regular routine…

As a result of the tests, positive findings were discovered in one of our players and one technical team employee,” the Istanbul football club said in a statement.

The two were isolated in accordance with protocol.

Besiktas will face Fraport TAV Antalyaspor in a Turkish Super Cup match on Wednesday at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar’s capital.