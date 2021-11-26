TWO failed transfer bids gave Chelsea stars Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah a chance to save the club £130 million.

This season, Chelsea fans would not consider Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah to be bargain basement defenders.

The Blues’ hotshots, on the other hand, have saved the club a whopping £130 million in transfer fees.

That comes after Thomas Tuchel’s failed attempts to sign two big-name players last summer.

Chelsea had bids turned down for both Achraf Hakimi and Jules Kounde as they desperately tried to shore up their defense.

Instead, Inter Milan’s right-back Hakimi joined Paris Saint-Germain for £51.3 million.

After Chelsea failed to meet his £69 million release clause, Kounde remained at Sevilla.

Tuchel was forced to turn to homegrown options after failing to land either of his two defensive targets – and what a success that has turned out to be.

With his flying runs down the right flank, James has established himself as one of European football’s most potent attacking threats.

The wing-back is currently Chelsea’s top scorer, with five goals in all competitions so far this season.

After Tuchel experimented with Callum Hudson-Odoi in that position early on, he had to wait his turn before making the right side his own.

Chalobah, a fellow academy graduate, is thriving in Tuchel’s preferred back-three and has even scored a goal or two.

Their outstanding play has aided the Premier League’s unrivaled defensive record.

Tuchel’s first 50 games in charge have yielded just 24 goals, the lowest total ever for an English manager.

In that time, Chelsea has kept a total of 31 clean sheets.

