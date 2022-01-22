Two ferocious on-pitch brawls erupted between Nottingham Forest and Derby County players, with Ravel Morrison being sent off for a horrific tackle.

TWO ferocious on-pitch brawls between Nottingham Forest and Derby County players, with Ravel Morrison sent off for a horrific tackle.

Derby County’s derby defeat at Nottingham Forest ended in a rout as RAVEL MORRISON was sent off.

After a huge on-pitch brawl between both teams after the whistle, Wayne Rooney’s Championship strugglers ended the 2-1 loss with ten men.

“Derby County is still kicking.”

(hashtag)DCFC’s Tom Lawrence finds the bottom corner pic.twitter.comais3pmaxtq

After a scoreless first half at the City Ground, the deadlock was broken when promotion-chasing Forest took the lead through Lewis Grabban just seconds after the restart.

Brennan Johnson doubled their lead in the 88th minute with his second goal.

With two minutes to go, Derby was awarded a penalty, which gave them a chance to tie the game.

Despite Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba – who had earlier been left with a sickening bump on his head after colliding with an opponent – guessing the right way, captain Tom Lawrence kept his cool to stick it away.

However, as the goalscorer attempted to reclaim the ball, the goalkeeper attempted to prevent him from doing so, causing chaos to ensue.

The two got into a tangle in the net, with players from both sides rushing over and pushing and shoving each other.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Lawrence and Samba were both warned, but that wasn’t the worst of it.

Morrison, an ex-Manchester United and West Ham player, was shown a straight red card with just seconds remaining for a high, late challenge on Philip Zinckernagel.

The full-time whistle was blown almost instantly as Forest secured bragging rights in the Brian Clough derby.

Despite the fact that the game had ended, the action continued.

As tempers boiled over, a massive brawl broke out on the pitch, involving both sets of players and substitutes, as well as Morrison.

After the heated exchanges, things quickly calmed down, but the Football Association is expected to launch an investigation into the tense scenes.

Derby are now eight points adrift of safety, while Forest’s push for the play-offs continues.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.