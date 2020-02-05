Two in custody after police CAR CHASE at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIV victory parade (VIDEO)

Two suspects have been arrested after a car drove through a barrier and initiated a police chase during the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade for the recent Super Bowl LIV winners Kansas City Chiefs in Missouri.

At around 8.15am local time on Wednesday, a car drove through a barrier for the parade, which was being attended by thousands of Chiefs fans and headed downtown Kansas City, causing panic among assembles press and the bustling crowd of fans, and alerting nearby officers to respond.

Officers broke off from a motorcade and pursued the rogue driver; news footage shows police vehicles chasing the car down the parade route, just meters away from where thousands of Chiefs fans had gathered to celebrate their team’s 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium, Florida, on Monday.

Police gave chase and tried in vain to stop the vehicle several times before finally nailing the car with a pit maneuver and commanding the driver and passenger to exit the automobile at gunpoint.

At least one figure could be seen being led away from the smoking car in police custody in the immediate aftermath and Kansas City Police confirmed two suspects are currently in police custody.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas commended police on their quick response. “I want to commend the Kansas City Police Department for what was a very quick response in a situation that could have been much worse,” he told 41 Action News.

The parade had been due to start at 11.30am local time at Sixth Street and head south on Grand Boulevard through downtown and past the Sprint Center.