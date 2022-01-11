Two major college coaches are rumored to be on the Bears’ radar.

The Chicago Bears’ coaching search is already underway, with Brian Flores, Brian Daboll, and Doug Pederson among those being interviewed.

While there is no indication of who is the front-runner for the job, there are rumors that Chicago will make a run at two of the best college football coaches.

Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh are the two coaches in question.

“With Matt Nagy’s firing, expect the Chicago Bears to try to entice Ryan Day of Ohio State or Jim Harbaugh of Michigan back into the NFL,” Carl Reed of 247Sports predicted.

“The beginning of the NFL cycle could have a huge impact on college football.”

Bears Rumored To Have Interest In 2 Major College Coaches

