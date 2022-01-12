Two major transfer visits are reportedly planned for Jaxson Dart.

Jaxson Dart is expected to make two major transfer visits, according to reports.

Jaxson Dart, a quarterback for the University of Southern California, entered the NCAA transfer portal this week and has already gotten a lot of interest from colleges.

Dart was a four-star prospect, so this isn’t surprising.

According to 247Sports, the Utah native has a couple of major visits planned.

Dart is expected to travel to Oklahoma on Thursday, followed by a trip to Ole Miss on Friday.

Dart will be accompanied on both trips by USC tight end transfer Michael Trigg.

Jaxson Dart Reportedly Schedules 2 Major Transfer Visits

Ole Miss is expected to host USC transfer QB Jaxson Dart beginning Thursday, per @Rebels247.https://t.co/FFiAjfLdkB — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 12, 2022