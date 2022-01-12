Two major transfer visits are reportedly planned for Jaxson Dart.

Jaxson Dart is expected to make two major transfer visits, according to reports.
Jaxson Dart, a quarterback for the University of Southern California, entered the NCAA transfer portal this week and has already gotten a lot of interest from colleges.
Dart was a four-star prospect, so this isn’t surprising.
According to 247Sports, the Utah native has a couple of major visits planned.
Dart is expected to travel to Oklahoma on Thursday, followed by a trip to Ole Miss on Friday.
Dart will be accompanied on both trips by USC tight end transfer Michael Trigg.
Ole Miss is expected to host USC transfer QB Jaxson Dart beginning Thursday, per @Rebels247.https://t.co/FFiAjfLdkB
— 247Sports (@247Sports) January 12, 2022
Prior to taking his visit to Ole Miss later this week, Jaxson Dart and former USC teammate, 4⭐️ TE Michael Trigg, will also be taking an official visit to Oklahoma and new head coach Brent Venables. pic.twitter.com/Gn02oQJvxL
— Benjamin Criddle (@CriddleBenjamin) January 12, 2022