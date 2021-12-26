Two more college football bowl games have been postponed, according to reports.

According to reports, two more college football bowl games have been canceled.

Texas A&M announced just a week ago that it would not be playing Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl due to injuries and COVID-19 issues.

Thankfully, the Aggies informed the Gator Bowl in time for a replacement to be found.

The Demon Deacons offered the Scarlet Knights a matchup, which they accepted.

Unfortunately, just 22 hours before kickoff, Hawai’i announced that it would be unable to play in its bowl game against Memphis.

However, that isn’t the end of the bad news for bowl season.

The Fenway Bowl between SMU and Virginia was “in jeopardy” on Sunday morning, but it was reportedly canceled just a few hours later.

Brett McMurphy, a college football insider, broke the news of the cancellation.

2 More College Football Bowl Games Have Reportedly Been Canceled

Fenway Bowl between Virginia & SMU has been canceled because of COVID issues at Virginia, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. It’s 2nd bowl cancellation after 18 bowls were canceled last year — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 26, 2021