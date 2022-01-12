Two NBA teammates are said to have gotten into a ‘physical altercation’ on Tuesday night.

Tuesday Night, two NBA teammates allegedly got into a “physical altercation.”

The Washington Wizards beat the Oklahoma City Thunder at home on Tuesday, despite some halftime locker room tension.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Wizards big man Montrez Harrell was upset with teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for failing to pass him the ball during a possession right before halftime.

On the way to the locker room, the two got into a verbal spat, which escalated into a physical altercation once they were inside.

“As they exchanged words, Harrell and Caldwell-Pope took swings at each other — neither connecting — and became entangled before teammates separated them,” Charania wrote.

