Two NFL teams are said to regard Jim Harbaugh “highly.”

Jim Harbaugh, the head coach of Michigan, is said to have piqued the interest of two NFL teams.

Harbaugh may be tempted to leave Ann Arbor for the NFL if the right team comes calling, according to reports earlier this week.

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly one of the teams that could persuade him to leave.

The Raiders, believe it or not, are very interested in Harbaugh, according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora.

Mark Davis, the owner of the Oakland Raiders, is a big fan of the former San Francisco 49ers head coach.

“[Jim] Harbaugh is very well liked by Raiders owner Mark Davis, league sources said,” Canfora reports. Harbaugh began his coaching career as a quarterback coach for the Raiders in 2002.

“Harbaugh also did fantastic work in the Bay Area while the Raiders were based in Oakland, at both Stanford and as coach of the 49ers from 2011 to 2014, where he went 44-19 and never lost a game.”

