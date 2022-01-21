Two NFL teams reportedly approached Jim Caldwell for an interview, but he declined.

Jim Caldwell is said to have turned down interview requests from two NFL teams.

Jim Caldwell, the former head coach of the Detroit Lions, has already been on a few interviews for this year’s cycle.

It’s worth noting, however, that he reportedly declined two interview requests.

Caldwell has turned down requests from the Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano.

Caldwell is thought to be in the running for job openings in Chicago and Jacksonville.

If he’s confident he’ll be offered one of those positions, he should concentrate on these two groups.

“According to multiple sources, the Raiders and Vikings both reached out to former Colts and Lions coach Jim Caldwell this week to request an interview, and he declined both requests,” Fowler and Graziano wrote on ESPN. “This indicates strongly that Caldwell believes he will get one of the other open jobs, and my understanding is that he’s in the mix in both Chicago and Jacksonville and is already reaching out to candidates for his staff.”

