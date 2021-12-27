‘Two of the best in history,’ says Barcelona legend Gerard Pique of the GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

‘Two of the greatest in history,’ says Barcelona legend Gerard Pique of the GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Gerard Pique of Barcelona has weighed in on the GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The centre-back described them as “two of the best in the history of the sport,” but favored one of them.

Pique, 34, played with Ronaldo at Manchester United for a short time and with Messi at the Nou Camp for years.

However, he did not let this influence his decision.

“I think they’re both incredible,” the Spaniard said to BT Sport.

“We’re talking about two of the greatest players in the history of the sport, not just in the world.”

“I’ve always maintained that Messi possesses a unique talent that no one else possesses.”

“I mean, he’s got the ball, and he’s controlling it with his speed.”

“The ball never leaves his foot, it’s always there.”

“It’s impossible to catch him; he has a talent I haven’t seen in anyone else.”

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a completely different player.

“He’s tall, strong, and completely self-contained.

He is capable of accomplishing anything.

“He has the ability to score goals with his head, free kicks, penalties, and one-on-one situations.

“However, for me, Messi isn’t a human, but Cristiano is the best of humans.”

This year, Barcelona star Lionel Messi won a controversial seventh Ballon d’Or, putting him two ahead of Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Although this season’s stats for former Real Madrid legend Ronaldo are more interesting.

Since his return to Old Trafford, the Portuguese has made 15 goal contributions, compared to Messi’s ten for PSG.

Ronaldo, 36, became the all-time leading international goalscorer and the first player to score 800 goals.

Fans are divided, but Gary Lineker, who once said of Messi, “He is the best player who ever donned a pair of football boots,” agrees with Pique.

“When you add all of that up, he’s clearly not a human being.”

