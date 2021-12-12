Two parts of the bombshell report were denied by Urban Meyer.

Two aspects of the bombshell report are denied by Urban Meyer.

Urban Meyer, the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, has been in the news a lot over the last 24 hours.

Meyer’s biggest story is a bombshell revealed on NFLcom on Saturday afternoon.

Tom Pelissero reported in that story that Meyer called his coaches “losers” and that Marvin Jones left the facility because he was sick of Meyer’s comments about the receivers.

Meyer denied those parts of the report following the game against Tennessee on Sunday.

Urban Meyer Denies 2 Aspects Of The Bombshell Report

Urban Meyer Denies 2 Aspects Of The Bombshell Report

Urban Meyer said calling someone a loser is inaccurate and he said Marvin Jones didn’t leave the practice field in frustration. Meyer’s response to https://t.co/RB9FfjmOC7 report — John Reid (@JohnReid64) December 12, 2021