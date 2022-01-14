Two pedestrians in Lanarkshire were killed by cars in separate incidents.

Two pedestrians died in Lanarkshire after being struck by cars in separate incidents.

Witnesses to incidents on the area’s heavily traveled roads are asked to contact police.

In Lanarkshire, a woman and an elderly man died in separate road accidents, and police are looking for witnesses.

At 6.35 p.m. on Thursday, a vehicle struck the 55-year-old woman on Croftfoot Road near Rutherglen in South Lanarkshire.

She was pronounced dead on the spot despite the arrival of emergency personnel.

Soon after, a car struck and killed an 80-year-old man on Whifflet Street in Coatbridge.

According to police, the accident occurred around 7.20 p.m. on Thursday.

Despite the presence of emergency personnel on the scene, he was pronounced dead.

The police are looking for people who witnessed both incidents.

“Unfortunately, in a short period of time, two fatal road crashes occurred in the region,” said Motherwell Road Policing Sergeant John Tait.

“Anyone who was in the Whifflet Street area at the time of the incident or has dashcam footage of the incident should contact 101 and quote incident reference number 2982 of 13 January 2022,” says the statement.

The Rutherglen crash involving the woman, according to Sergeant Adnan Alam of the same unit, is still being investigated.

He explained, “It happened on a busy road.”

“Anyone who was in the area at the time or has dashcam footage from the scene should call 101 and reference incident number 2816 from January 13 2022.”

For more local news, go to InYourArea.com.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy