Two schedule changes for Week 17 have been announced by the NFL.
The league announced on Monday that two games have been rescheduled for the coming week.
The games between the Ravens and the Rams, as well as the Panthers and the Saints, will start at different times than originally planned.
According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Ravens vs. Rams game has been moved to 1 p.m.
Window of opportunity in Eastern Time
The Panthers-Saints game was rescheduled for 4:25 p.m. because it was largely insignificant.
ET time slot.
Two tweaks to Sunday’s games. #Ravens–#Rams moved up, #Panthers–#Saints moved back. pic.twitter.com/Dq4wDWPacf
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 27, 2021
By moving Rams-Ravens out of the late window, this allows Cardinals-Cowboys to essentially be a primetime late-window game for the NFL. Most of the country will now be getting that game. https://t.co/9OhUtoM3Oo
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 27, 2021