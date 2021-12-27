Two schedule changes for Week 17 have been announced by the NFL.

Week 17’s schedule has been changed by the NFL.

The league announced on Monday that two games have been rescheduled for the coming week.

The games between the Ravens and the Rams, as well as the Panthers and the Saints, will start at different times than originally planned.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Ravens vs. Rams game has been moved to 1 p.m.

Window of opportunity in Eastern Time

The Panthers-Saints game was rescheduled for 4:25 p.m. because it was largely insignificant.

ET time slot.

