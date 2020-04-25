Two things Liverpool absolutely must do to sign Timo Werner

15 SHARES Share Tweet

Namely, pay the fee and persuade him to join. Just like in every transfer ever. Then Werner is a Liverpool player.

Lion’s share

‘Kyle Walker and Jack Grealish will avoid being frozen out by England manager Gareth Southgate despite their lockdown antics,’ reads the first paragraph to a back-page exclusive in The Sun.

Alternatively, Southgate will not force a player ‘currently fourth in line for the England right-back role’ – Dave Kidd’s words, not ours – nor one yet to even be named in a squad, into early international retirement. Mainly because that would be quite pointless.

As Kidd himself adds: ‘While the incident clearly will not help Grealish’s England prospects, Southgate will not disregard him. He is aware that Grealish, 24, is a summer target for Manchester United, among others, and will not rule out a player who could end up becoming a major star for a leading Premier League club next season.’

Well exactly. No-one was saying he would either. If the opposite is a bigger story, it probably isn’t back-page news in the nation’s most popular newspaper.

Iced tea

The Sun find room elsewhere for Martin Lipton to keep us updated on UEFA’s latest idea to conclude the season.

After his suggestion on Wednesday that the ‘ludicrous’, ‘crazy’, ‘ridiculous’ and ‘bonkers’ use of coefficients to decide European places would be considered, soon came Thursday’s absolute rebuttal from UEFA themselves.

By Friday, Lipton is back with another claim: ‘Premier League chiefs will defy Uefa calls to bring in a play-off system to determine Euro slots.’

The second paragraph makes things rather clearer: ‘Uefa’s executive committee yesterday urged all national leagues to consider play-offs if there is no way of completing the full calendar by the first weekend in August.’

Except UEFA ‘urged’ nothing of the sort. The only ‘calls’ they made were to state: ‘It would be preferable that suspended domestic competitions would restart with a different format in a manner which would still facilitate clubs to qualify on sporting merit.’

They don’t even make a single mention of a play-off system. That is pure conjecture based on ‘a different format’, and something that might only come into play if seasons cannot be concluded. It says that plainly in the statement.

And besides, it’s their literal job to explore every possible option available and consider all eventualities. So all the Premier League ‘will defy’ is one of many recommended alternatives. Great.

Werner Bros

Timo Werner has been in the news this week. He leads the Liverpool Echo‘s live transfer blog and is even in that most weird of football media circles: the official club website transfer rumour round-up.

The Daily Express website hops aboard the speculation train with the following headline:

‘Timo Werner to seal Liverpool transfer if Jurgen Klopp irons out two conditions’

Well this sounds interesting. What are these ‘two conditions’ that Jurgen Klopp must ‘iron out’ to get Werner at Liverpool? Some goal or assist bonuses, perhaps? An in-depth series of painstaking negotiations? Is there a clause that this must mean more?

Let’s go directly to the source – Sky Sports – to find out.

“Werner will become a Liverpool player this summer,” says transfer expert Kaveh Solhekol, “if Klopp decides to activate his £52m release clause and if he can convince Werner he will play regularly next season.”

So Liverpool will sign Werner if they pay his release clause and persuade him to join?

Thanks. For. That.

Headline axe

What follows is an assortment of headlines that have appeared on The Sun’s website over the past 24 hours, but with a twist: they become gradually worse each time:

‘Hernandez’s pregnant Wag Sarah Kohan shares nude picture to celebrate Earth Day’

That’s quite strange. Javier Hernandez is also happily married, so does not have a ‘wife and girlfriend’. But carry on…

‘Meet Douglas Costa’s Wag Nathalia Felix, an Instagram star with 417,000 followers, a bikini model and lifestyle blogger’

Again, that’s not Douglas Costa’s ‘wife and girlfriend’. Nor are we ‘meeting’ her. And ‘Felix is far from a cheap date – but Douglas won’t mind the Costa’ is just terrible.

‘Wags working out during lockdown include Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina, Kate Ferdinand and Toni Terry’

In total: 599 words, including phrases about ‘skin-tight leggings’, ‘skimpy tops’ and ‘splendid Wags’, to accompany 23 pictures and two videos of women exercising. That’s about 24 words for every bit of media. And it’s also really weird.

‘Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez in sweaty workout video as she looks to regain Spanish Instagram crown’

And that’s just f**king creepy.

Neville back down

‘Gary Neville has a grim warning for thousands of footballers: Learn a new trade now as you might not have a job next year’ – The Sun.

Since when has ‘a grim warning’ been a synonym for ‘some really sensible advice’?

Run of the Mills

And from that quite practical guidance for players in Leagues One and Two whose continued employment is under significant doubt, to an episode of NumberWang! with Danny Mills on talkSPORT:

“I don’t know whether it’s scaremongering going on. A lot of these League Two clubs are saying, ‘Well, look, if the season is continued for an extra three months, and we’ve got all these players out of contract, then we’re going to go bust.’”

If you really aren’t sure “whether it’s scaremongering going on”, look at Bury, look at Bolton, look at numerous clubs who have been unable to pay wages in full and on time this season alone, then remember that all happened while football was actually happening. Take away match-day income and most other streams of revenue and you have the exact opposite of “scaremongering”. This is very real.

“You know, it’s going to be a real problem because we can’t afford to pay these players for an extra three months on rolling contracts as they’re on now.

“Now, just very, very quickly I’ve done sort of a rough guide of what the numbers would be, and you’re talking, top-end, the average wage is £2,000 a week – it’s probably nearer £1,500. But how many players can you have out of contract? Even if you have seven players out of contract, that’s £10,000 a month. You’re talking £1.7million a month for every single team in League Two.”

That’s NumberWang!

“The PFA can fund that, at worst-case scenario, if these clubs are really struggling to do that. So yeah, I understand there would be financial pressures, but there’s…you’re not talking tens of millions of pounds for these players to stay. And some of these players will stay anyhow, not every single club is going to lose seven players, are they, on £2,000 a week?”

That’s ridiculous! Mediawatch really does look forward to the PFA paying close to £40m to the same clubs it has been advising players not to take pay cuts for.