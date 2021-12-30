The Heat are rumored to have signed a two-time NBA champion guard.

Heat Supposedly Signs Two-Time NBA Champion Guard

Chris Bosh, a two-time NBA champion, is rumored to be in talks with the Heat.

Due to an increase in injuries and positive drug tests, NBA teams are scouring their free agent pools for short-term replacements.

The Miami Heat have brought back a familiar face due to the same issue.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Heat have signed free agent guard Mario Chalmers to a 10-day deal.

Chalmers has previously worked with Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, having spent the first seven seasons of his career in Miami with him.

Chalmers averaged 10 points, three rebounds, and five assists per game as a rookie in 2008-09.

He was selected to the All-Rookie team as a result of his efforts.

Chalmers’ career never took off despite spending seven seasons in Miami and winning two NBA championships.

He was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2015 and played 121 games for the team before being released after the 2017-18 season.

Chalmers has traveled the world as a journeyman over the last few seasons.

Heat are rumored to be signing two-time NBA champion guard Chris Bosh.

THE HEAT ARE REPORTEDLY GOING TO SIGN 2-TIME NBA CHAMPION GUARD

Agent Jerry Dianis tells @[email protected] that the Miami Heat are signing guard Mario Chalmers to a 10-day contract.

With the Heat, Chalmers was a two-time NBA champion.

30 December 2021 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania)

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy