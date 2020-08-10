Two Tokyo 2020 employees confirmed positive for COVID-19

A male employee of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee has been confirmed as infected with COVID-19, it was announced on Saturday.

The man in the 20s became the second Tokyo 2020 employee to test positive for the coronavirus following a woman on Friday. He is also the third recorded case of infection in the organization’s office situated in Harumi, east Tokyo.

“The affected employee has been working from home from August 4 onward; his last day working on site was on August 3,” the committee said in a statement.

A woman in her 30s was confirmed to have been infected on Friday but hasn’t displayed any symptoms yet. Her last day working on site at any Tokyo 2020 facility was on July 29.

The first confirmed case in the committee was reported in late April.

The confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan increased by 1,565 to reach 47,464 as of Saturday evening. In Tokyo, the epicenter of Japan’s outbreak, 429 new cases of infections were reported on Saturday, exceeding the 400 mark for the second straight day.

With the number of infections resurging across the country, the National Governors’ Association on Saturday urged people to carefully consider whether to visit their hometowns during the Bon Festival period.