Two top-10 women are knocked out of the Australian Open 2022.

Both Kontaveit and Muguruza were expected to make an impact in the second week, but they were surprised in the second round.

Garbine Muguruza and Anett Kontaveit both crashed out of the Australian Open on Wednesday, exposing the bottom half of the women’s draw.

Before No 3 seed Muguruza was served off the court by France’s Alize Cornet, Kontaveit had 27 unforced errors to Denmark’s Clara Tauson’s 13.

It means there are only five seeded players left in that quarter of the draw, which also includes Emma Raducanu, and any of them will be hoping for a semi-final berth.

Aryna Sabalenka nearly pulled off a third upset in the bottom half when she dropped the first set to Xinyu Wang, but the Belarussian came back to win 1-6 6-4 6-2 and advance to the third round.

