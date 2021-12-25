Tyler Huntley, the Ravens’ backup quarterback, makes a bad decision.

The Ravens made a bad decision with QB Tyler Huntley.

Despite missing Friday’s practice, Tyler Huntley was expected to start for the Baltimore Ravens this weekend.

Huntley will miss this Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, it was just announced.

Huntley has been assigned to the reserve COVID-19 list.

Huntley missed Friday’s practice due to illness, so this decision was made less than 24 hours later.

As a result, Huntley will miss Sunday’s game.

Huntley, who had a strong performance against the Green Bay Packers last weekend, has been dealt a tough blow.

He threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns on 28 of 40 passing attempts.

On 13 carries, the Utah product gained 73 yards and two touchdowns.

