Tyler Linderbaum, an Iowa standout, has decided to enter the NFL draft.

Tyler Linderbaum, a star at Iowa, has decided to enter the NFL Draft.

One of the best offensive linemen in the NFL has declared for the NFL Draft, which will take place in a few months.

Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa’s star center, announced on Twitter that he will forego his final season of eligibility and pursue a career in the NFL.

Linderbaum said in a graphic, “These last four years have been nothing short of amazing.”

“It’s been a dream come true to be able to play the game I love with the best teammates and coaches in front of the best fan base in the world.”

Iowa Star Tyler Linderbaum Announces NFL Draft Decision

Iowa Star Tyler Linderbaum Announces NFL Draft Decision