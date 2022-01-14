Tyrann Mathieu of the Kansas City Chiefs has an open letter to Ben Roethlisberger.

Tyrann Mathieu, a star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, has an open letter to Ben Roethlisberger.

Tyrann Mathieu, a safety for the Kansas City Chiefs, is aware that the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday will be unique.

When everything went right for Kansas City, it thrashed Pittsburgh 36-10 a few weeks ago, while the opposite was true for the latter.

In that game, Mathieu had a couple of tackles and a fumble recovery, but he also knows that Ben Roethlisberger should not be underestimated heading into this one.

“You’re dealing with a quarterback who has a ton of experience,” Mathieu explained.

“He’s won two championships, he’s been to the playoffs a few times, and he’s surrounded by some great talent.”

So, we’ve got a lot of work ahead of us.

For us, I believe it all comes down to how we start the game and how we finish on Sunday.”

Roethlisberger threw for 3,740 yards and 22 touchdowns while also throwing 10 interceptions.

He was able to lead the Steelers to three victories in their final four games, and then he received some help to get them into the playoffs.

He appears to be getting receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster back for this game after a three-month layoff due to a shoulder injury.

No one is giving the Steelers a chance, so it would be one of the biggest upsets in the last decade if they pull it off.

The game will begin at 8:15 p.m.

ET is an abbreviation for Electronic

Chiefs Star Tyrann Mathieu Has Honest Comment About Ben Roethlisberger

Chiefs Star Tyrann Mathieu Has Honest Comment About Ben Roethlisberger