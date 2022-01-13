Tyreek Hill gets some good news for the Chiefs on Wednesday.

Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs’ star wide receiver, returned to full practice on Wednesday after making a limited appearance in Saturday’s win over the Denver Broncos.

He was able to participate fully earlier today despite being limited by his heel injury on Tuesday.

Head coach Andy Reid said on Monday that he expects Hill to be ready for Sunday’s Wild Card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The wide receiver’s positive injury status on Wednesday puts him one step closer to fulfilling his coach’s prediction.

Chiefs Get Encouraging News On Tyreek Hill Wednesday

