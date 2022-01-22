Tyreek Hill is fined for his actions during the Steelers game.

Players are still being fined by the NFL for unsportsmanlike behavior in games.

Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs used a cheerleader’s pom-pom to celebrate his touchdown reception against the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday.

Despite the fact that no flag was thrown, the NFL took notice and fined him (dollar)12,875.

Tyreek Hill Receives Punishment For What He Did During Steelers Game

