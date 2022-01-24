Tyreek Hill Reveals Patrick Mahomes’ Promise

Patrick Mahomes Made a Promise, Tyreek Hill Reveals

For the Chiefs in the divisional round, Tyreek Hill made big play after big play.

With a minute left in the fourth quarter, Patrick Mahomes connected with Hill on a 64-yard touchdown pass to give Kansas City a (short-lived) 33-29 lead.

Hill told NBC Sports’ Peter King after the game that his quarterback said to him moments before the touchdown, “Ten! I’m coming to you, no matter what.”

