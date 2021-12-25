Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs’ star wide receiver, is said to have received a positive update.

The Kansas City Chiefs were put in a difficult situation this week due to a COVID-19 outbreak, but the most recent update on their situation is encouraging.

Tyreek Hill, who had been placed on the reserveCOVID-19 list earlier this week, is eligible to play this Sunday.

Hill has been cleared in time for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

Travis Kelce, the Chiefs’ All-Pro tight end, may also be able to return in time.

“Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill has been cleared to play Sunday,” Schefter reported. “Travis Kelce’still has a shot’ but has not been cleared.”

