Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs’ wide receiver, has good news.

When the Pittsburgh Steelers visit Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC title defense begins.

With star running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire having already left, fans are anxiously awaiting news on all-world wideout Tyreek Hill.

Coach Andy Reid gave a positive update on Hill to the media on Friday.

Hill will play on Sunday, he said, “unless something happens.”

Darrel Williams, Reid’s backup running back, is in a similar situation.

Hill didn’t miss a single game this season, but he had to leave Week 18 early due to an ankle injury.

He was limited in practice the day before after practicing extensively the day before.

Hill, however, appears to be recovering.

At the very least, he’ll be able to play for the Chiefs on Sunday.

Hill had a career-high 111 receptions for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

Chiefs Get Promising News On WR Tyreek Hill

Chiefs Get Promising News On WR Tyreek Hill