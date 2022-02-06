Tyreek Hill’s Video From The NHL All-Star Game Is Going Viral
Tyreek Hill, a Kansas City wide receiver, is having a great time at the NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas.
Hill was being interviewed while the Atlantic and Central divisions were playing and decided to combine two beers.
As a result, he chugged both and spilled the rest of it all over his jersey.
“I feel great, baby!” he exclaimed later.
— Rusty Belt (@belt_rusty) February 5, 2022